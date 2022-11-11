ENG
Soldiers of 59th SMB named after Yakov Handziuk raised blue-yellow flag in liberated Blahodatne in Kherson region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk - 9th battalion "Vinnytsia Scythians" raised a blue-yellow flag in the liberated Blahodatne of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video from the liberated village on their page on the social network.

