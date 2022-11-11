In Kherson region, people remove Russian billboards and hang blue-yellow flags. VIDEO

Residents of the liberated villages of the Kherson region are removing Russian propaganda from their native streets.

The corresponding video is published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

These shots show people tearing off a billboard with the inscription "Russia is here forever". Later, a bonfire was lit under the stand and the tattered one was burned.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the day before, 41 settlements were liberated in the south of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The liberators are greeted in the villages with joy and gratitude.

