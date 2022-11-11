Residents of village of Borozenske in Kherson region meet liberators. VIDEO

Fighters of the 17th tank brigade liberated the village of Borozenske in the Kherson region and planted the Ukrainian flag there.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published a video recording of the meeting between villagers and fighters on his social media page.

"These majestic shots, taken today on a mobile phone, are more impressive than any Hollywood movie - residents of the village of Borozenskoe, Kherson region, meet the liberators - fighters of the rifle battalion of the 17th tank brigade. With tears in their voices and eyes...That is why the defenders of Ukraine are winning and boldly going into battle. This is who the war is for. That is why Kherson is in Ukraine. That is why we will release all the lands captured by Russia," Butusov wrote in a comment.

