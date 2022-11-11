Residents of liberated cities in Kherson region paint Russian symbols and restore Ukrainian ones. VIDEO
Adults and children clean up their village together after the invasion of the invaders.
These shots were taken on the liberated land by soldiers of the Azov SOF, Censor.NET reports.
The little boy happily greets the liberators, and our defenders treat the children with candy.
The children say that they were really looking forward to the Ukrainian soldiers.
