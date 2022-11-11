General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to military of Russian Federation and Belarus: In case of order to invade - surrender. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the servicemen of the joint group of troops of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Military personnel of the Republic of Belarus, if you are forced to take part in Putin's war against the people of Ukraine, and if you cannot help but carry out this criminal order by crossing the state border of Ukraine, stop as part of a unit. Shut down your engines, spread your weapons, raise your white flags and wait for the meeting with the representatives of the command of the Armed Forces," the appeal states.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the refusal to kill Ukrainians will be regarded as an act of friendly and neighborly relations.

"We will be grateful for this. In this case, we guarantee you the possibility of an immediate, free return to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. If you are afraid of persecution by the current Belarusian authorities, we will offer you a dignified stay on the territory of Ukraine in specially equipped military towns. We will provide you with the necessary household conditions, food and medical care in accordance with the norms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the command noted.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation do not stop trying to break through defense of Armed Forces in direction of Bakhmut, - RMA

Also, Belarusians who refuse to fight against Ukraine will be given the opportunity to call their relatives, as well as 24-hour access to the Internet.

The General Staff also appealed to representatives of the Russian occupation forces.

"If you decide to become part of the Russian army of occupation, you have only two options:

- surrender. In this case, we guarantee you compliance with all international conventions regarding prisoners of war. ...

- otherwise, inevitable death awaits you," the Armed Forces added.