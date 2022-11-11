We are returning Kherson. Our defenders are on approach, special forces are already in city, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified - and Ukraine always returns its own.

This is stated in the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is a historic day. We are taking back the south of our country, we are taking Kherson back. As of now, our defenders are on the approaches to the city. There is still a little bit left - and we are starting to enter.

But special units are already in the city.

I am happy to see how people - despite all the threats, repression and abuse of the occupiers - protected the Ukrainian flags and believed in Ukraine.

And even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy's presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols from the streets and buildings and any traces of the occupiers' stay in Kherson.

It was the same in all other cities liberated by our defenders. It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return.

Ukraine will come to all its people. Thanks to our strength - on the battlefield and in diplomacy - we will restore the territorial integrity of our state.

And I thank every soldier and every unit of the Defense Forces who are making this offensive operation in the south possible now.

Absolutely everyone - from privates to generals. The Armed Forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard - all those who brought this day closer for Kherson region," Zelensky said.