"You are best", "Well done, guys" - Kherson residents loudly greet Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO

Residents of Kherson gather in crowds holding flags of Ukraine and other national symbols.

Corresponding video was published in Telegram channel "Tora Group", which defended Kyiv region and continues to fight as part of the special police battalion "Sofia", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

People meet cars, block the road, wave and wave their hands in the windows.

You can hear them shouting: "You are the best", "Well done, guys".

Watch more: We are returning Kherson. Our defenders are on approach, special forces are already in city, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In another video, the words of those present in the car are heard: "Patrol police is driving in Kherson. Kherson is a Ukrainian city. It will be like this forever. You see how many people are greeting us. People are very happy. We were one of the first to enter the city. So this is the situation".

To remind, on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed to start the "withdrawal of troops" from the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

On November 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed. At the same time, Russia continues to consider the entire Kherson region its territory, despite the withdrawal of troops.

Currently, Kherson is returning under the control of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city.

Read more: Kherson returns to control of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ministry of Defense of Ukraine enter city