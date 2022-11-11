Ukrainian fighters liberate Barvinok, Zelenyi Hai and Muzykivka in Kherson region. VIDEO

The 126th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces liberated a number of settlements in Kherson region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of Brigade.

First, there was a message about the release of Zelenyi Hai and Barvinok.

Later, a video was recorded in the liberated Muzykivka. The video shows that a crowd has gathered. Locals begin to applaud the soldiers and shout "Glory to Ukraine". Some people are holding Ukrainian flags.