Ukrainian fighters liberate Barvinok, Zelenyi Hai and Muzykivka in Kherson region. VIDEO

The 126th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces liberated a number of settlements in Kherson region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of Brigade. 

First, there was a message about the release of Zelenyi Hai and Barvinok.

Read more: Kherson returns to control of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ministry of Defense of Ukraine enter city

Later, a video was recorded in the liberated Muzykivka. The video shows that a crowd has gathered. Locals begin to applaud the soldiers and shout "Glory to Ukraine". Some people are holding Ukrainian flags.

