They cried and gave thanks for liberation: On outskirts of Kherson, locals residents rejoiced at de-occupation of city. VIDEO

Sky News correspondent Alex Rossi visited the liberated territories of the Kherson region. Residents sincerely rejoiced at the de-occupation of the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the material of the publication.

Happy residents on the outskirts of Kherson hugged the journalist, cried, and thanked the Armed Forces for the liberation.

