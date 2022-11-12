They cried and gave thanks for liberation: On outskirts of Kherson, locals residents rejoiced at de-occupation of city. VIDEO
Sky News correspondent Alex Rossi visited the liberated territories of the Kherson region. Residents sincerely rejoiced at the de-occupation of the city.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the material of the publication.
Happy residents on the outskirts of Kherson hugged the journalist, cried, and thanked the Armed Forces for the liberation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password