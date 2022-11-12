ENG
They cried and gave thanks for liberation: On outskirts of Kherson, locals residents rejoiced at de-occupation of city. VIDEO

Sky News correspondent Alex Rossi visited the liberated territories of the Kherson region. Residents sincerely rejoiced at the de-occupation of the city.

Happy residents on the outskirts of Kherson hugged the journalist, cried, and thanked the Armed Forces for the liberation.

