Patrol police returns to liberated Kherson. VIDEO

On November 11, the Armed Forces entered Kherson. On November 12, the National Police returned to the city. There is a lot of work ahead, because the Russians left behind a terrible army.

The "Ukrainian Witness" project published footage from de-occupied Kherson, Censor.NET reports.

The TOR unit of the Police Department of the Kherson Region entered the city from Chornobaivka.

"There were explosive devices here, everything was mined. But now you can drive in," said a policeman with the call sign Sempai.

Representatives of the National Police are greeted by local residents who are crying with joy: they were waiting for the Ukrainian flag to fly over the city again. Police officers unblock the building of the National Police headquarters, tearing down the inscription "Traffic Police Department in the Kherson Region".

The Russians left a lot of graffiti with their symbols, broken cars and elsewhere tricolor rags in the city. One of the local residents says that the occupiers robbed her shop just yesterday. Now the National Police and the military will carry out filtering measures. In particular, they will clear the city of mines, catch disguised Russians who did not have time to escape, and return the city to normal life.

