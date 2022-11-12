In liberated Kherson region, old woman handed over ammunition to occupiers to Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO
In the Kherson region, a woman handed over the occupiers’ ammunition to the Ukrainian defenders.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
She gave the soldiers of the Armed Forces, in particular, a machine gun tape of the Russian invaders.
