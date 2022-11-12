Military administrations returned to liberated Kherson. VIDEO

The National Police, SSU, State Emergency Service and military administrations are engaged in returning the city to normal activities.

The corresponding video was released by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Mr. President, in accordance with your order, I will report. The military administration of the Kherson region, the military administration of the city of Kherson, the military administration of the Kherson district have arrived in the city and started their duties. The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have also started their duties. The State Emergency Service is conducting demining measures. We are engaged in the appropriate return of the city to normal life activities," said the head of RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevich.

