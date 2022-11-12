Commander of OC "South" General Kovalchuk arrived in liberated Kherson, locals gave him a standing ovation. ВIДЕО
Commander of Operational Command "South" of AFU Land Forces Major General Andriy Kovalchuk arrived to liberated Kherson.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by OC "South".
Passers-by on one of the central squares of the regional center greeted the commander with ovations and applause.
"I thank you all for your courage, for what you have endured and for what you have done right here. Because without you, we probably would have been coming here for a long time, without your help, without your faith. Everything will be fine. We will rebuild everything, we will return everything," Kovalchuk said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password