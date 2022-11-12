Where did our turnstiles come from? Were they also given to you? - Ukrainian ammunition is found among captured occupants. VIDEO
Ukrainian turnstiles were found in captured occupants who were mobilized in invaded Donbas.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram-channel Operative AFU.
"Mobs are replenishing the exchange fund, some of the equipment is stolen," - the statement reads.
