Where did our turnstiles come from? Were they also given to you? - Ukrainian ammunition is found among captured occupants. VIDEO

Ukrainian turnstiles were found in captured occupants who were mobilized in invaded Donbas.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram-channel Operative AFU.

"Mobs are replenishing the exchange fund, some of the equipment is stolen," - the statement reads.

Author: 

Donbas (4716) hostages (664) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3017)
