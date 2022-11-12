That’s how Muscovites ran away. Naked! - soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces found a dump of Russian uniforms on Dnipro bank. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers found a bunch of Russian military uniforms on a Dnipro bank.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Telegram by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko.
He noted: "Ukrainian soldiers found a dump of Russian uniforms and weapons near the river in Kherson region. Helmets with St. George ribbons, bulletproof vests, weapons, ammunition, uniform elements. All this confirms the confession of the Russian military that the commanders gave the order to change into civilian clothes and flee the city as best they could."
