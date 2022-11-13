ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces’ servicemen recorded remains of airport in liberated Chornobaivka. VIDEO

A serviceman of Ukrainian Armed Forces showed what Chornobaivka in Kherson region looks like liberated from occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video was tweeted in UkrArmyBlog.

In the video, which was shot by the Ukrainian military, you can see the destroyed terminal of the local airport "Kherson" and a lot of destroyed occupiers' equipment.

Chornobaivka!🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6IIsLI01Uf

— UkrArmyBlog 🇺🇦 (@UkrArmyBlog) November 12, 2022

