ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11529 visitors online
News Video War
24 244 8

Headquarters of 20th motorized rifle division of Russians in liberated Chornobaiivka was destroyed. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers showed a pile of destroyed equipment of the Russian invaders in de-occupied Chornobaiivka.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 40 occupiers and enemy equipment, - OC "South"

"Legendary Chornobaiivka. What does the destroyed Katsap military base look like? It was here that the headquarters of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Moscow Army was completely destroyed along with the Komdivo," the report says.

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) elimination (5666) arms (889) Chornobayivka (36)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 