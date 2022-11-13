Headquarters of 20th motorized rifle division of Russians in liberated Chornobaiivka was destroyed. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers showed a pile of destroyed equipment of the Russian invaders in de-occupied Chornobaiivka.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Legendary Chornobaiivka. What does the destroyed Katsap military base look like? It was here that the headquarters of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Moscow Army was completely destroyed along with the Komdivo," the report says.