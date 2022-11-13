ENG
Flag of Ukraine on Antoniv bridge, which was blown up by Russians. VIDEO

The defenders of Ukraine hung the flag of Ukraine on the Antoniv bridge, completely destroyed by the occupiers.

This was reported by the local Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

This poignant video is also going viral on social media.

