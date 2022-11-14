Soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine on one IFV attack fortified Russian positions and force occupiers to flee. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers on one armored vehicle rushed to storm the fortified enemy positions and forced the Russians to flee.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers showed a video of a bold attack against a larger enemy and the escape of Russians on a social network.
