ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8377 visitors online
News Video War
28 107 67

Soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine on one IFV attack fortified Russian positions and force occupiers to flee. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers on one armored vehicle rushed to storm the fortified enemy positions and forced the Russians to flee.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers showed a video of a bold attack against a larger enemy and the escape of Russians on a social network.

Watch more: Immediately, three Russian IFV-3s in good condition were captured by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Author: 

atack (167) military actions (2409)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 