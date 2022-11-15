On winter eve, Russian occupants destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure for people in Kherson region, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 264th day of war with Russia.

The corespondent video was published by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"When there is a Ukrainian flag, there is civilization. There is freedom. There is social security. There is infrastructure. There is security. There is someone to take care of people. There is everything that disappears and is destroyed when the occupier comes.

This is what the Russian flag means - complete devastation. There is no electricity, no communication, no Internet, no television. The occupiers destroyed everything themselves - on purpose. This is their special operation. On the eve of winter, the Russian occupiers destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure. Absolutely all important facilities in the city and the region are mined.

It is happiness for everyone when Russia is driven out. Happiness that will be in our cities and hromadas that Russia deprived of normal life both after February 24 and in 2014. We will return everything. We will return normal life. And we know that peace is getting closer for Ukraine. For our entire country," Zelenskiy said.

