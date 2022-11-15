Combat work of Ukrainian Special Forces mortar launchers. VIDEO

War through Special Forces soldiers’ eyes. These exclusive footage was shot by one of Special Operations Forces groups of AFU. Video shows Ukrainian Special Forces mortar launchers at work.

It was reported by Censor.NЕT referring to Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Command page.

"This is a real military work without embellishments: dangerous, difficult and extremely necessary to support our units for our Victory," the post reads.

