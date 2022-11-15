AFU are preparing for possible invasion from Belarus, fire damage will begin as soon as enemy crosses border, - Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

If Russian or Belarusian troops try to attack Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will immediately use all possible forces and means to repel the aggression.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are preparing to repulse a possible invasion of invaders from Belarus. Fire damage to the enemy will begin as soon as the enemy crosses the state border. All possible forces and means will be used to defend and repel armed aggression.

Highways, forests, and settlements will become a real hell for the Russian invaders! Let's protect Ukraine from invaders! We will win the great war of liberation against the Rashists!" said in a statement.

