Three Russian missiles were shot down over Kyiv, one person killed. VIDEO

Air defense forces shot down three missiles over Kyiv on Tuesday; one killed a woman.

Oleksandr Makushev, the press officer of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"In total, rockets were recorded in three places in Kyiv. Two rockets were shot down in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. One of them was shot down where we are currently, and a woman died here. The second rocket also hit a residential high-rise building, but no one was injured there. The third rocket was shot down in the Obolon district of Kyiv; it fell on the territory of an unfinished plant," Makushev said.

