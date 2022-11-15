Reports of explosions in Poland: US, Estonia and Lithuania have already declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. VIDEO

The Pentagon can not yet confirm or deny the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said during a briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I don't want to speculate when it comes to our security commitments and Article Five. But we have made it crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he stressed.

In turn, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the news from Poland is "most worrying".

"We are closely consulting with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We stand in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also tweeted the news from Poland: "We maintain close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands firmly in solidarity with Poland. Every inch of #NATO territory must be protected".

Recall that Polish media reported that in Przewodów, which borders with Ukraine, at 15:40 local time, two people were killed in an explosion.

According to unofficial information, it happened as a result of the fall of missiles. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, in agreement with President Andrzej Duda, urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense. Government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters about the "crisis situation" and urged not to publish unverified information.