Zelensky about missiles in Poland: This is strike on collective security and a significant escalation. We must act. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the fall of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland a very significant escalation and called for action.

The Head of State noted in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What we have been warning about for a long time has happened today. Terror is not limited to our state borders. Russian missiles hit Poland.

How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not limit itself to our country? To hit NATO territory with missiles. This is a Russian missile strike on collective security!

This is a very significant escalation. We must act".

He assured the Poles that Ukraine would always support them.