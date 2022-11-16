We strive to establish all details, every fact, - Zelensky on explosions in Poland. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians on the evening of November 16.

this is stated in official Facebook of Ukrainian President.

"Today was a long and hard day. And now, in the evening, it already seems that the events of the morning were at least yesterday or the day before yesterday.

And the day is not over yet. There is still a meeting of the UN Security Council on a new wave of Russian missile terror. We are following the statements, working with partners, protecting Ukrainian interests.

Of course, one of the main issues of the Security Council is the situation in Poland: clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border.

The Ukrainian position is very transparent: we want to establish all the details, every fact. That is why we need our experts to join the work of the international investigation and to get access to all the data available to our partners and to the explosion site.

All our information is publicly available. We have been providing it to our partners since the night - since those first hours when the world began to find out what happened.

At night, I spoke with President Duda and expressed my condolences to him. Russian aggression has claimed the lives of two Polish citizens. And I want us to honor the memory of all those whose lives were taken by this Russian war with a minute of silence," the statement reads.

