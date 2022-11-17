As of now, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Most of them are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy regions, in Kyiv, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 267th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The liquidation of the consequences of another missile attack against Ukraine continues all day long. There are emergency power cuts again in addition to the planned stabilization ones. As of now, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Most of them are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy and Kyiv regions.

In Dnipro, dozens of people were wounded as a result of a missile strike - all are being provided with assistance. In Zaporizhzhia, the debris of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling last night is being cleared... The list of the dead includes 7 people. Unfortunately, this number may increase.

We repeat to our partners again and again that only the full protection of Ukrainian airspace will protect both Ukraine and Europe from many possible escalations of Russian aggression and will definitely encourage Russia to truly end the war. Not to the propaganda that is now coming from the Kremlin about the alleged readiness for negotiations to win some time and gather strength for new strikes, but to real peace," Zelensky said.

