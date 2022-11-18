Difficult situation with energy supply remains in 17 regions and Kyiv, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 268th day of war.

Corresponding videо was published by the press service of the President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"During the whole day, power engineers worked to restore the normal technical possibility of electricity supply. Due to this, the number of emergency outages is much less today. As of the evening, stabilization hourly schedules were in effect in most of the regions where outages continue. Emergency outages were used mostly in Odesa region and Kyiv.

The difficult situation with power supply remains in 17 regions and the capital. Kyiv region and Kyiv, Odesa region, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions are in a very difficult situation.

In Kherson today, special points have been opened - the Points of invincibility. The first two - there will be more. While electricity is being restored in the city, people can recharge their phones, warm up, drink tea and get help. We have deployed communications there, there are starlinks. We know that it is very difficult for people, because the occupants destroyed everything before fleeing. But we will connect everything, we will restore everything," Zelensky said.

