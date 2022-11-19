ENG
In fact, Makiivka in Luhansk region actually does not exist - Ruscists completely destroyed it, - Haidai. VIDEO

The village of Makiivka in the Luhansk region actually does not exist - the Ruscists completely destroyed it.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday I visited home. I managed to get to the de-occupied Nevske and Makiivka. In Nevske, things are a little better, and although every house is damaged, it is not so critical. The appearance of Makiivka is impressive... the village is destroyed beyond recognition, the ruins themselves," the message reads.

According to him, people stay there and do not want to leave.

"So we will take care of them - we will bring everything necessary for wintering. But we continue to persuade them to evacuate, winter in the de-occupied territories is dangerous. I talked to the military, they took a new list of needs - we will fulfill it," summarizes Haidai.

