British Prime Minister Sunak has arrived in Kyiv and is meeting with Zelensky. VIDEO

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this on the Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET

"From the first days of the war, Ukraine and Great Britain have been powerful allies. During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues for both our countries and global security. Together we are stronger and will achieve the desired results," Zelensky wrote, publishing a video of Sunak's solemn meeting.

