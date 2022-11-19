Battles in Donetsk region were discussed at meeting of Headquarters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He announced this in a video message, Censor.NET informs.

"I just held another meeting of the Headquarters. The main issues are the front. The provision of our military, the situation in specific areas of the front line, and what we plan to increase the number of Ukrainian flags in the cities in the south and east of the country. The battles in Donetsk region were discussed separately. There were reports. We are doing everything to help our heroes withstand Russian attacks. Of course, special attention was paid to energy.

We are preparing important international events - in the near future. We will provide everything necessary for our protection. We involve everyone who can be involved in supporting our state. Thank you to everyone who works for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine!" - said Zelensky.

