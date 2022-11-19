Soldiers of 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy group of occupants near Bakhmut using drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying Russian occupants near Bakhmut using drones.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of Brigade in Facebook.

"In the forest near Bakhmut, the occupiers hid under a large tree - they hoped that it would protect them... But it didn't! The drone operator of the 30th Mechanized Brigade found and punished them there!" the post reads.

