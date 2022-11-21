This year, everyone saw that we can repel one of largest armies in world and become one of best armies in world, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukraine continues to pay a high price for freedom.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an address on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Censor.NET informs.

"We will overcome everything. We will get through it. We will survive. We will win! And on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, we will gather on Independence Square. Where dignity and freedom have always been protected. On the granite, on the barricades during the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. Where we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. And there, where we will celebrate the Victory Day of Ukraine. In a peaceful Kyiv, in a peaceful Ukraine, I will say something important. About the main thing. That which remained unchanged. And will remain unchanged. Glory to Ukraine!" - said the Head of State.

"Dignity and freedom - we have always valued it and are not afraid to defend it. We always knew what we wanted, and this year everyone learned that we can...We proved that dignity and freedom are a holiday for us. Everyone saw what defenders we have. How can you fight back against one of the largest armies in the world and become one of the best armies in the world," the head of state said.

Watch more: Toughest battles in Donetsk region. In Luhansk region we are moving gradually and with fighting, - Zelensky. VIDEO