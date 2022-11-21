ENG
Fighters of 30th SMB named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky destroyed Russian tank with ATGM. VIDEO

Fighters of the 30th SMB named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky destroyed a tank of the Russian occupiers that was trying to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy armored vehicle was destroyed by an anti-tank missile complex

