Now we have a historic opportunity to once and for all protect our Ukrainian will, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 271st day of full scale war with Russia.

"Today is the ninth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan - the Revolution of Dignity. The ninth... But freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian people are more than a thousand years old. It is worth remembering this.

There were many threats to the freedom of our people and the very existence of Ukrainians. But the people went through it. And now we have a historic opportunity to protect the Ukrainian will once and for all. I believe that it will be so," Zelensky said.

