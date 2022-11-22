ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5113 visitors online
News Video War
19 257 14

Soldiers of 28th SMB named after Knights of Winter Campaign are fighting invaders. VIDEO

Fighters of the 28th SMB named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign published a video recording of fragments of the battle with the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, the video shows the combat work of infantrymen and crews of two APCs.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 85,000 people, 2,895 tanks, 1,882 artillery systems, 5,827 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

military actions (2448) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (65)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 