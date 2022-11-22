Soldiers of 28th SMB named after Knights of Winter Campaign are fighting invaders. VIDEO
Fighters of the 28th SMB named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign published a video recording of fragments of the battle with the Russian invaders.
As Censor.NET reports, the video shows the combat work of infantrymen and crews of two APCs.
