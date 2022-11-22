ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5113 visitors online
News Video War
17 896 11

Combat drones of National Guard special forces from "Omega" division destroy Russian invaders in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Special forces from the "Omega" unit of the National Guard of Ukraine filmed the moments of destruction of the Russian invaders with the help of combat drones.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of successful attacks were published by special forces on social networks. On the recording are fragments of combat operations in the Donetsk direction.

Read more: Powerful explosions rang out in occupied Tokmak, - Fedorov

Author: 

Donetska region (3931) National Guard (530) drones (2482)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 