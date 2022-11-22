Combat drones of National Guard special forces from "Omega" division destroy Russian invaders in Donetsk direction. VIDEO
Special forces from the "Omega" unit of the National Guard of Ukraine filmed the moments of destruction of the Russian invaders with the help of combat drones.
According to Censor.NET, fragments of successful attacks were published by special forces on social networks. On the recording are fragments of combat operations in the Donetsk direction.
