Drones attack occupied Sevastopol. Air defense works, - social networks. VIDEO
On the evening of November 22, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol, Balaklava and Yevpatoria.
As Censor.NET informs, social networks are writing about it.
"Sevastopol UAV attack," local tg channels write.
Local residents also report explosions in Balaklava and near Yevpatoria.
We are waiting for official information.
