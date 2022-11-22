"Are you a man or who?" - Wives of Russian mobilized seek to meet with Putin. VIDEO

"Council of Mothers and Wives" - a public movement of relatives of mobilized and conscripts, who demand a return of their loved ones from frontline, offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an open meeting.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Меduza.

The video message with such an appeal was recorded by the organizer of the Council Olga Tsukanova after it became known that Putin would hold a meeting with the servicemen's mothers. None of the representatives of the "Council of Mothers and Wives" were invited to this meeting.

Olha Tsukanova stated in her address that the President is going to hold a meeting with "pocket mothers" to demonstrate that the government responds to the appeals of the relatives of the mobilized.

"But this is not what we need. Vladimir Vladimirovich, are you a man or what? Do you have the courage to meet face to face, openly, not with the women and mothers you have agreed upon, but with the real ones who have come from different cities to see you at their own expense. We are here in Moscow, ready to meet with you. We are waiting for your answer! Will you hide again? We have men in the Ministry of Defense, men in the military prosecutor's office, men in the presidential administration, the president is a man. And mothers on the other hand. So, men, will you come out for a dialogue or will you hide?" - she said.

