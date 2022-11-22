Zelensky: A new project to support people - "Points of Invincibility" is being launched across Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on evening of November 22.

"We are also deploying our new project to support people - "Points of Invincibility" throughout the country. As a result of this day, more than four thousand such points have already been prepared. Even more are planned.

If there are massive Russian strikes again and if there is an understanding that the supply of electricity cannot be restored in a few hours, the work of the "Points of Invincibility" will be activated. There are all basic services: electricity, mobile communication and Internet, heat, water, first aid kit. Absolutely free and round the clock.

The points will work necessarily - at all regional and district administrations, as well as at schools, buildings of the State Emergencies Service, etc.

There is already a special website - nezlamnist.gov.ua - which contains a map of such points throughout the country. It is constantly updated.

On the site and in all "Points of Invincibility" it will be possible to find out where the nearest gas station, bank branch, pharmacy, shop is located.

We all have to be ready for any scenario, taking into account what kind of terrorists are fighting against our people and what they are trying to do.

I am confident that by helping each other, we will be able to get through this winter together," the Ukrainian President noted.

