Two people were rescued from rubble of maternity ward of Vilniansk hospital in Zaporizhzhia, - SES. VIDEO

Rescuers rescued a doctor and a woman from under the rubble of the building of the maternity ward of the Vilniansk hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region, which was fired at by Russians at night, the child died.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of November 23, in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-story building of the polyclinic maternity ward was destroyed.

At that time, there was one woman in labor with a newborn baby, as well as a doctor. As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died, a woman and a doctor were rescued from the rubble of the building by units of the State Emergency Service," the message reads.

The rescuers emphasized that according to preliminary information, there is no one else under the rubble.

67 people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service. Works are ongoing.