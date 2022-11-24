This is a revenge of losers: Zelensky about daily shelling of Kherson and its region. VIDEO

In his evening address to Ukrainians on November 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked international partners for their support.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address.

"Almost every hour I receive reports of the occupants' attacks on Kherson and other communities of the region. Such terror began immediately after the Russian army was forced to flee from Kherson region. This is the revenge of losers.

They do not know how to fight. The only thing they can do is to terrorize.

Either energy terror, or artillery terror, or missile terror - this is all that Russia has degraded to under its current leaders.

Only liberation of our land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations.

Every day we work with partners for this purpose. There will be significant news soon.

I thank everyone who supports Ukraine in this extremely difficult time!

I thank each and every person who fights and works for our country!

We have withstood 9 months of full-scale war, and Russia has not found a way to break us. And it will not find one. We must continue to hold on as we are now. In unity and helping each other. Glory to Ukraine!" - Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

