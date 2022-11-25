Journalists found ex-head of NBU, Shevchenko, in Vienna, who was declared international wanted man. VIDEO

The former head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who was declared an international wanted man, has currently settled in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Ukrainian Pravda's journalist Mykhailo Tkach followed Shevchenko's movements around the Austrian capital for several days, Censor.NET reports.

Shevchenko was spotted in the company of ex-deputy minister of justice Denys Chernyshov, who was also declared wanted.

Also, a photo appeared in the mass media showing Shevchenko with another person involved in the NABU investigation, Oleksandr Granovsky, a former deputy from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party.

Journalists learned that the house where Shevchenko lives once housed the Viennese wealthy class, and now one of the features of the building, unique for Vienna, is that on the first floor there is its own spa salon, a large swimming pool, and a fitness center.

According to the investigation, Shevchenko spends a lot of time at home. "For several days, we drive up to the same address, but the former official can no longer be seen. Instead, the light is sometimes on on the third floor of the house," the investigation says.