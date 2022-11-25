ENG
Russian troops launched missile attack on Kramatorsk: high-rise buildings were damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The troops of the Russian Federation again launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, as a result of which the building of the medical infrastructure was destroyed, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

This was announced on Telegram by the press service of the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Another enemy missile attack on Kramatorsk... The building of the medical infrastructure was destroyed, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged," said the mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko.

