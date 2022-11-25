We call on Russians to learn rules of surrender, - AFU command. VIDEO

Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief issued an address to Russian military with a call to learn surrender rules.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the corresponding address of the AFU StratCom was published on Facebook.

"Commanders and officers of the Russian occupation army! Voluntary surrender is a chance for you and your subordinates to stay alive. Many have already taken advantage of this chance. Ukraine adheres to international law, strictly complying with the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, guarantees their right to life and dignity," the statement reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers convoyed "Wagnerian" into captivity using drone. VIDEO

In order to guarantee safety during the surrender, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advised to prove and control the level of mastering of surrender instructions by the personnel of the Russian army.

"Commanders and chiefs of the Russian occupation army! Your subordinates are not slaves. Their right to life is defined in all religions of the world, guaranteed by international law and your own Constitution. Save their lives for the future of Russia", - Ukrainian servicemen appeal.