As of November 25, evening, 6 million subscribers are disconnected from electricity supply, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Zelensky official Facebook.

"The key task of today, as well as other days of this week, is energy. As of this evening, power outages continue in most regions and in Kyiv. In total, more than six million subscribers are affected. Please, in all regions it is necessary, as before, to consume electricity sparingly. If you have no power outage, it does not mean that the problem has been solved.

Also, the Points of Invincibility have been deployed throughout the country. But I know that, unfortunately, not in all cities the local authorities have worked efficiently. In particular, there are many complaints in Kyiv. I expect better work from the mayor's office. In general, there are now more than four thousand Points in the country, and it is the responsibility of each local leader to ensure that everything that should work for people really works.

I thank each and everyone who works for Ukraine and Ukrainians! To everyone who returns heat, water, electricity and communication to people," the statement reads.

