Group of 8 persons, who illegally stored weapons, neutralized in Donetsk region - National Police. VIDEO

8 persons who kept army-type weapons and were carrying weapons in public places were identified. Two of perpetrators were previously convicted for participation in illegal armed groups of "dnr". Searches of the suspects were conducted in framework of regional operation "Weapons and Explosives", which has been ongoing in Donetsk region since November 1.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Donetsk Regional Police press office.

The report states: "Operational and preventive measures are aimed at countering illegal arms trafficking and its falling into the hands of criminals. An armed group of people was detected in Kramatorsk by police officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Investigation Department for Detecting Particularly Serious Crimes with the participation of the KORD special unit and under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

It was established that eight local residents aged 30 to 50 years own an arsenal of illegal weapons and use military uniforms. At the same time, the offenders have no relation to the military formations and act under the guise of a public organization. It was established that in August 2022, the offenders provided services to entrepreneurs to escort cargoes with alcohol prohibited for import to Donetsk region. For a monetary reward, they had to ensure the unimpeded passage of trucks through checkpoints without inspection.

During the authorized searches in the organization's office and at the place of residence of the group members, the following items were seized: automatic weapons, anti-tank grenade launchers, mines, hand grenades, fuses, ammunition, explosives, communication devices, quadcopter, computer equipment, mobile phones, documents. In addition, narcotic substances were found.

The physical evidence was sent for examination, based on the results of which the persons will be served suspicion notices of illegal handling of weapons (Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of the suspects, natives of Russia, have a criminal record for participation in illegal armed formations of the "dnr", namely, units of enemy intelligence. One of them is also being prosecuted for fraud, forgery of documents and unauthorized appropriation of official powers.

In the course of the operation "Weapons and Explosives", law enforcers are tracking the sources of illegal weapons. Thus, in Kramatorsk operatives found an underground weapons factory, equipped in a private house. Three machines for manufacturing cartridges, 10 kg of gunpowder, 5 bags of cartridge cases, a large number of ammunition of various calibers, models of small arms, as well as firearms that were wanted as stolen and lost in different regions of Ukraine were seized from the owner.

In total, since the beginning of the operation, the police have conducted more than 20 searches. 44 firearms (including 26 RPGs), 68 grenades, 79 other ammunition, 18.6 thousand rounds of ammunition, about 12 kg of explosives were seized.

Investigators opened 35 criminal proceedings over illegal handling of weapons. The sanction of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for three to seven years in prison.

At the same time, the law guarantees exemption from liability for possession of weapons in case of their voluntary surrender to the authorities. So if you find a machine gun, grenade or ammunition - inform the police."

