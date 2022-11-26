Zelensky on Holodomor: Ukrainians went through very terrible things. And in spite of everything, they kept their love of freedom. VIDEO

Ukrainians, despite hunger, darkness and cold, have preserved the ability to disobey and love freedom.

As Censor.NET reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

According to him, "Ukrainians have gone through very terrible things. And despite everything, they have preserved the ability not to obey and their love of freedom. Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now - with darkness and cold."

