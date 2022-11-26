Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson region destroyed hangar with equipment belonging to occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian fighters destroyed a hangar with equipment of the occupiers in the village of Slavne in the Kherson region Ukrainian soldiers destroyed in the Kherson region.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters posted a video of the effective hit on social networks.
