Ukrainian fighters pulled out enemy T-64BM2 with torn cannon from mud and sent it for repair. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters pulled out the enemy T-64BM2 with a torn cannon from the mud and sent it for repair.

As reported by Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy tank was stuck up to the tower. Apparently, the tank will be repaired quite quickly, because its engine is in good condition.

